Govt Committed To Serve People, Journey Of Development Continue: Riaz Khan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Govt committed to serve people, journey of development continue: Riaz Khan

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) ::Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communications and Construction Riaz Khan has said that the government valued the public interest and government officials must dedicate themselves to public service, along with the ongoing journey of development and prosperity will continue to serve the people.

They are serving the people by becoming servants, not rulers. He expressed these views while talking to the media on inauguration of 1.3 km Kalabat Goga Road. He said that the people have given a mandate to the present government to solve the problems.

He said the government valued the public interest and would not tolerate any obstacle in the way of resolving public issues. He said that now only those people will rule who will dedicate themselves to public service in the true sense.

The PTI government, he said, would continue its journey of development and prosperity along with serving the people.

He said that PTI is another name for development and prosperity. The agenda of the present government is to serve the people without any discrimination.

He said, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the people are in favor of change in the country for which the people have pledged their full support to PTI, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that PTI has bridged the gap between the people and the rulers. He said that public trust is the only source of satisfaction and with the grace of Almighty Allah, we will not hurt public trust. He said that people are with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the present government. He said that the present government was exercising the right of real representation of the people and was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

