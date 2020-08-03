Govt committed to serve people:Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said that this Government was committed to serve the people and to provide them facilities for which billions were being spent .

He said this during his visit to village Mirza where an independent group which include Malik Amjad , Haji Dilawar , Jamshed Omer , Munawar Saeed , Malik Saadat and others announced to join PTI .

Yawar Bokhari on this occassion while talking to journalists said"Joining PTI by this group is an ample proof that people are satisfied with the performance of this Government ."He said that in village Mirza millions have been spent on construction of a road and sewerage system .He said that soon Government Girls middle school would be upgraded to high level while a water filtration plant has been approved for this village .

While talking about other development in his constituency Yawar Bokhari said that the present Government on priority basis has established Mother and Child Care Hopital Attock having capacity of 100 beds which was being made functional while a new building for this hospital would be built soon at the cost of more than three billion rupees having capacity of 200 beds having state of the art health facilities. He said ,a nursing college for Attock has also been approved. Yawar Bokhari said , mother and child care hospital would ensure provision of better health facilities to mother and their children and would also minimize mortality rate.