Govt committed to settle down matters amicably: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said, the entire world should be thankful to Pakistan despite asking for do more in Afghanistan.

Talking to a private news channel he said, prime minister took a bold initiative and adopted clear strategy for not allowing any one to use its soil for subversive activities against Afghanistan.

He said all political parties were united on security and sovereignty of the country in larger national interest and this was a great development on national security, he added.

The Minister of State said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government is committed to settle down all the matters amicably.