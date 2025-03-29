Gov’t committed to solar revolution, energy reforms: Rana Ihsaan

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, on Saturday highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting solar energy and ensuring affordable electricity for the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the government had exempted solar imports from sales tax, leading to a significant increase in solar installations across the country.

Pakistan is witnessing a "solar revolution," with over 2.5 million domestic consumers shifting to solar energy in the past two and a half years, he added.

He emphasized that the government is actively revising outdated power policies to ensure fair electricity pricing with the global cost of solar technology dropping significantly, Pakistan is updating its policies to provide long-term benefits to consumers.

The government is also working on restructuring contracts with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to reduce electricity costs, he added.

He reassured that efforts are underway to address power sector challenges, including transmission losses and rising capacity payments.

He stated that price reductions in electricity are being considered, and relief measures for the public will be announced soon.

He also lauded the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for increasing sales tax collection in the sugar sector by 54%, ensuring transparency and price stability in the market.