Govt Committed To Solve Problems Of Overseas Pakistanis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:08 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Adil Ali Khan has said expatriate Pakistanis were great ambassadors of the country and solving their problems on priority basis was a responsibility of the state.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the District Overseas committee at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here on Wednesday.

He chaired the meeting of Overseas Pakistanis Complaint Cell and reviewed the progress of Departments in connection with the resolution of complaints. The meeting was attended by DC Ali Annan Qammar besides representatives from revenue department, police, town planning and other government departments. He said a large number of Overseas Pakistanis living abroad belongs to Attock.

He said more than 70 percent cases had been disposed off in this regard. He directed local authorities to take action over the complaints of overseas at the earliest. He said that the committee was fully functional and weekly meetings would be held in this connection to address these issues. He said the government was taking a number of measures for the welfare and resolution of overseas Pakistanis problems including the establishment of overseas courts. He said government took many initiatives especially resolving the property related issues of overseas Pakistanis.

DOPC Adil Ali Khan directed the government departments to take immediate action on the applications received from the district overseas Pakistani Committee.

