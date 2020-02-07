'Govt committed to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis'

Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Committee Sialkot Waqas Iftikhar Butt has said that the government committed to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) : Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Committee Sialkot Waqas Iftikhar Butt has said that the government committed to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He expressed these views while hearing different complaints of overseas Pakistanis here at DC Office.

Chairman Overseas Pakistan Committee assured that the complaints of overseas would be solved on merit and no negligence would be tolerated.

He said more than 70% cases had been disposed off in this regard.

He directed local authorities to take action over the complaints of overseas at the earliest.

Waqas Iftikhar Butt said that the committee was fully functional and weekly meetings would be held in this connection to address these issues.