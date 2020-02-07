UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Govt Committed To Solve Problems Of Overseas Pakistanis'

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 03:07 PM

'Govt committed to solve problems of overseas Pakistanis'

Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Committee Sialkot Waqas Iftikhar Butt has said that the government committed to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) : Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Committee Sialkot Waqas Iftikhar Butt has said that the government committed to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He expressed these views while hearing different complaints of overseas Pakistanis here at DC Office.

Chairman Overseas Pakistan Committee assured that the complaints of overseas would be solved on merit and no negligence would be tolerated.

He said more than 70% cases had been disposed off in this regard.

He directed local authorities to take action over the complaints of overseas at the earliest.

Waqas Iftikhar Butt said that the committee was fully functional and weekly meetings would be held in this connection to address these issues.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Sialkot Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y6s is Up For Grabs as it goes on Sale Nati ..

8 minutes ago

Veteran politician Malik Ata Muhammad of Attock pa ..

30 minutes ago

Apple fined in France over iPhone-slowing software ..

22 minutes ago

Commissioner for improving garbage disposal system ..

22 minutes ago

Credit Suisse chief Thiam quits as spy scandal swe ..

39 minutes ago

France's Sciot-Siegrist grabs Vic Open lead

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.