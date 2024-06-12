Govt committed to solving masses problems in Chaman: Zialullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau on Wednesday said that in a bid to address the long-standing issues faced by the people of Chaman, the provincial government had reiterated its commitment to finding solutions to the region's problems.

According to a private news channel, "the government is keenly focused on resolving issues related to the border, terrorism, and employment, which have plagued the region for far too long."

He said, "The government is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens."

"The people of Chaman are our own; their problems are ours, and we are committed to listening to their concerns and finding solutions.

"

"Certain individuals are spreading misinformation and inciting violence, leading to attacks on state institutions," he lamented.

He further said, "Such elements are not only harming the state but also putting the lives and property of our people at risk."

"The government has taken swift action against such miscreants, arresting several individuals involved in attacks on state institutions, including the DC office," he said.

"We will not tolerate any acts of terrorism or violence against our people or state institutions," the minister warned.

"We are committed to protecting the lives and property of our citizens and ensuring that peace and stability are maintained in the region," Langau added.