Open Menu

Govt Committed To Solving Masses Problems In Chaman: Zialullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Govt committed to solving masses problems in Chaman: Zialullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langau on Wednesday said that in a bid to address the long-standing issues faced by the people of Chaman, the provincial government had reiterated its commitment to finding solutions to the region's problems. 

According to a private news channel, "the government is keenly focused on resolving issues related to the border, terrorism, and employment, which have plagued the region for far too long."

He said, "The government is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens."

"The people of Chaman are our own; their problems are ours, and we are committed to listening to their concerns and finding solutions.

"

"Certain individuals are spreading misinformation and inciting violence, leading to attacks on state institutions," he lamented. 

He further said, "Such elements are not only harming the state but also putting the lives and property of our people at risk."

"The government has taken swift action against such miscreants, arresting several individuals involved in attacks on state institutions, including the DC office," he said. 

"We will not tolerate any acts of terrorism or violence against our people or state institutions," the minister warned. 

"We are committed to protecting the lives and property of our citizens and ensuring that peace and stability are maintained in the region,"  Langau added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chaman Border Government Employment

Recent Stories

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

6 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

4 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

17 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

18 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

19 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

19 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

19 hours ago
 Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan