Govt Committed To Sort Out Public Issues On Priority: Abbasi Says

Sumaira FH 60 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi on Wednesday said that his government was fully committed to sort out all issues of masses on priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI-led government strictly believed in service of general public and had started mega development projects to raise the living standard of neglected segment of society.

Replying a question, he said the government was utilizing all its resources and endeavouring its best for ensuring smooth supply of gas to domestic consumers.

"The dream of a peaceful and prosperous and country will be realized soon", he said, adding, the government would fulfill all promises it had made to the people.

Abbasi criticized that those involved in negative politics were not concerned about difficulties and problems of the people.

They were just wasting public time and creating obstacles in the development process, he remarked.

