Govt Committed To Speed Up Developmental Projects In Merged Districts: CM's Aide

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 04:10 PM

Govt committed to speed up developmental projects in merged districts: CM's aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday said that to bring the Mohmand district at par with other parts of the province, developmental package for the district worth Rs 4.5 billion was in final stages of approval.

Talking to APP, CM's aide said that on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he recently visited Mohmand district and met with the tribal elders, listened their issues in an open-court and also reviewed the ongoing schemes in the area.

He said government was utilizing all available resources to uplift merged districts and taking steps for the provision of health and education facilities on priority basis.

Ziaullah said that government was constructing new schools and colleges, besides recruiting new teaching staff in merged districts as no society could progress without quality education.

The advisor said that economic revitalization of merged districts would help chalking out long terms uplift schemes for these areas and create employment opportunities for locals.

He said that no compromise would be made on merit and transparency in recruitment process and quality of work in developmental projects in merged distorts.

Bangash said people associated with the marble industry in Mohmand district will be provided modern technology for marble cutting to replace dangerous and outdated blasting process completely, adding government had decided to shift all the marble factories from the Warsak Road to the newly-established Mohmand economic zone.

He said that 40-bed Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Mamad Gat was being built and equipped with the latest equipment with the overall cost of Rs130 million.

Ziaullah Bangash said that 81 tubewells were being constructed at a cost of Rs500 million in the district and Rs390 millions had been allocated for improving the condition of schools and provision of furniture.

