Govt committed to steer country out of crises: Shiekh Rashid

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Shiekh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said the government would steer country out of different crises including poverty, illiteracy, and unemployment very soon.

The PTI government under vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving hard to systemize different government organizations. After elimination of 72 years old outdated system, the country would make rapid progress, said Shiekh Rashid.

It was good luck of Pakistanti nation that it had Imran Khan as a leader, he said and added that It was first time in country's history that plunderers of money were in jails.

Shiekh Rashid said "the masses should not have to be disappointed as Prime Minister Imran Khan would honour all his promises and pledges made with the public very soon.

" The minister said that country's foreign policy was improved remarkably during the present government. He criticized past governments for poor foreign and internal policies which caused damage to country.

The minister also announced to restore M-1 Rajanpur-DG Khan and Sukkur railways track. Similarly, freight train would also be run between Rajanpur to Karachi and Peshawar.

Responding to Kashmir issue, Shiekh Rasheed said that there would be no dialogue between Pakistan and India till the solution of occupied Kashmir issue. He said that India would have to face deafeat in the occupied valley.