Govt committed to stop WPV virus by mid-2020: KP EOC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abdul Basit has said that despite all odds and challenges provincial government was fully committed to stop circulation of wild polio virus in the environment by mid -2020 through effective communications and operational strategies.

In a press statement issued here Friday, Abdul Basit said that 99 percent coverage of the target children in the December round of anti-polio drive speaks volume of the commitment and ownership of the government and dedication of the front line workers.

A total of 6,648,490 children were immunized against polio against the target of 6,747,119 children in the December campaign making it 99 percent coverage of the target children, he added.

Giving comparative analysis of the National Immunization Drivers (NIDs) in 2019, Abdul Basit said that gradual increase in the coverage 91 percent in August and 99 percent in December is indicating focused interventions by government and global partners that led to addressing the issues and fixing gaps.

He said that District Polio Control Rooms (DPCRs) led by Deputy Commissioner and health department officials under the umbrella of Emergency Operations Center have been strengthened and given authority to take on spot decisions and actions to ensure maximum coverage of the target children.

Moreover, he went to add that Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Kazim Niaz and personally went to Abbottabad, Bannu, Lakki and North Waziristan districts to monitor the quality of the campaign and to support the front line workers in the noble cause of polio eradication.

Abdul Basit said that fake propaganda against polio by vested elements was the biggest hurdle in wiping out the disease urging media, civil society, line department and cross segments of society to support the national cause by helping the government in countering anti-polio propaganda and motivating parents to immunize their children.

The April incident in Peshawar has badly damaged the programme but thanks to the hard work and dedication of field staff and government's commitment that people realized the fake propaganda and started cooperation with teams and vaccinated their children in the coming rounds of anti-polio drives.

He said that EOC was fully cognizant of the ground issues and was taking every measure with the support of district administration, health department and law enforcing agencies to ensure conducive working environment, fool proof security to teams to achieve the desired targets.

"Polio vaccine is the safest vaccine that is certified by WHO and national drug regulatory authority and do not cause any harm upon administration, , he said, adding that polio was incurable disease and the only prevention is two drops of polio in every campaign.

He appealed to parents to turn deaf ear to anti-polio propaganda and protect their children from lifelong disability by allowing administration of anti-polio vaccine to their kids.