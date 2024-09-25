Govt committed to strengthen economy: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said that the government is committed to bringing economic stability to the country. The Stock exchange is showing progress while the inflation index declining gradually, he said while talking to a private television channel.

International rating agencies are acknowledging Pakistan’s efforts for the economic sector, he said. Commenting on military courts, he said those elements found involved in attacking security institutions, will have to face the cases in

military courts.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had been involved in attacking national institutions, he stated. The PTI had spread negative propaganda against the institutions through social media, he added. The weak policies of the PTI's last regime had badly hit the economic sector, he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N government with the support of coalition partners worked hard to stabilize the economy of this country, he said. The incumbent government is taking all possible measures to provide maximum relief to poor people, he said.