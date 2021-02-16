Govt committed to strengthen interfaith harmony

The people in Pakistan enjoy complete religious freedom and the government has been taking steps to strengthen interfaith harmony, said Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The people in Pakistan enjoy complete religious freedom and the government has been taking steps to strengthen interfaith harmony, said Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq on Monday.

She observed this while talking to an American delegation which called on her at her office here.The delegation was led by Democratic Central State Member Ayesha Khan.

Dr Firdous however stated that propaganda in the name of freedom of expression against any religion must not be allowed or practiced as it hurt sentiments of myriads of followers and faithfuls.

"A principle should be followed which forbids humiliation of any religion in the name of freedom of expression." Special Assistant to CM said, "islam gives a complete charter of basic human rights",adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to establish an enlightened society in light of Islamic ideology.

It is pertinent to mention here that the delegation arrived in Pakistan to attend International Religious Freedom Conference 2021 and it lauded the hosting of International Religious Freedom Conference 2021 by Pakistan.