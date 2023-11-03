Open Menu

Govt Committed To Strengthen National Economy: Caretaker Federal Minister For Religious Affairs And Inter-Faith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Govt committed to strengthen national economy: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Friday said that the government was committed to strengthen national economy on top priority basis and in this connection the economic activities would be promoted to provide employment opportunities to the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Friday said that the government was committed to strengthen national economy on top priority basis and in this connection the economic activities would be promoted to provide employment opportunities to the masses.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Lyallpur Galleria-3 at Canal Express Way here, he said that islam put extreme emphasis on the promotion of economic activities as it was the source of protecting the people from violation of the law.

He said that about 72 major and minor industries were directly or indirectly linked with the real estate sector and those who were working in real estate industry were actually help in promoting economic activities and providing employment opportunities to the people.

He said that Pakistan was bestowed with great natural resources and the caretaker government was making strenuous efforts to accelerate the pace of national progress and prosperity by using these resources transparently.

He said that the accumulation of wealth was prohibited when it was collected through prohibited mode. However, promotion of economic activities was a great virtue because it helped the masses to get livelihood in easy way, he added.

He said that every citizen should contribute his role in dragging Pakistan out of prevalent situation so that 'we could materialize the dream of developed and prosperous country'.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Premier Group Sohail Khatak, Managing Director Star Marketing Akhlaq Ahmad and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress From Government Industry Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Employment

Recent Stories

16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

2 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates Flag Da ..

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs celebrates Flag Day

14 minutes ago
 Youth killed during rival clash

Youth killed during rival clash

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal optimist to win next election

Bilawal optimist to win next election

6 minutes ago
 National Disaster Risk Management Fund, Oil & Gas ..

National Disaster Risk Management Fund, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (O ..

6 minutes ago
 US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

US jobs data boosts equities; dollar slides

6 minutes ago
PSX gains 466 points

PSX gains 466 points

6 minutes ago
 Israeli raids kill 8 Palestinians in West Bank: mi ..

Israeli raids kill 8 Palestinians in West Bank: ministry

6 minutes ago
 AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remit ..

AMF, SBP sign MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances between Arab region and ..

1 hour ago
 ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled fo ..

ECP terms PTI spokesperson's statement uncalled for and baseless

1 hour ago
 President strongly condemns bomb blast in DI Khan

President strongly condemns bomb blast in DI Khan

1 hour ago
 Overseas Pakistanis from KSA call on Governor Punj ..

Overseas Pakistanis from KSA call on Governor Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan