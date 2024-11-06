Govt. Committed To Strengthen Rule Of Law: Danyal Ch
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Danyal Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that the government is committed to enacting legislation that upholds democracy and strengthens state institutions
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that recent legislative efforts were aimed specifically at establishing the rule of law and ensuring justice.
He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for introducing divisive politics, saying, “The seeds of hatred and division in Pakistan's politics were sown by Imran Khan, and these have severely impacted an entire generation.
”
He said that the culture of animosity towards state institutions, Pakistan itself, and political leaders was concerning.
"Uniting people through hatred is easy, but bringing them together on the basis of performance and constructive vision is a far more challenging task, one that PTI has failed to accomplish," he added.
