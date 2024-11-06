Open Menu

Govt. Committed To Strengthen Rule Of Law: Danyal Ch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Govt. committed to strengthen rule of law: Danyal Ch

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Danyal Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that the government is committed to enacting legislation that upholds democracy and strengthens state institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Danyal Chaudhry, said on Wednesday that the government is committed to enacting legislation that upholds democracy and strengthens state institutions.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that recent legislative efforts were aimed specifically at establishing the rule of law and ensuring justice.

He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for introducing divisive politics, saying, “The seeds of hatred and division in Pakistan's politics were sown by Imran Khan, and these have severely impacted an entire generation.

He said that the culture of animosity towards state institutions, Pakistan itself, and political leaders was concerning.

"Uniting people through hatred is easy, but bringing them together on the basis of performance and constructive vision is a far more challenging task, one that PTI has failed to accomplish," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Democracy Government

Recent Stories

Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits ..

Workers to be provided medical, financial benefits through Benazir Mazdoor Card: ..

3 minutes ago
 KP food authority conduct operations against adult ..

KP food authority conduct operations against adulterated milk in DIKhan

7 minutes ago
 Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of S ..

Shops, restaurants owners fined for violation of SOPs

7 minutes ago
 NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for Se ..

NEPRA cuts Rs 1.28 per unit in power tariff for September

7 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders ..

IHC grants protective bail to Mubeen Arif; orders to surrender by Nov 11

7 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

19 minutes ago
16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

19 minutes ago
 Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important project ..

Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects

11 minutes ago
 Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, ki ..

Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody

11 minutes ago
 Three boilers sealed, owners fined

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

19 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour C ..

Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

19 minutes ago
 Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai ..

Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan