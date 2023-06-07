UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Strengthening Economy: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Govt committed to strengthening economy: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that strengthening of country's economy and promotion of trade and industry are top priorities of the government.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Industrial and Traders Association Front (PIAF) at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said the government has steered economy out of the crisis by making sincere efforts.

The PIAF delegation led by its Chairman Faheemur Rehman Saigol discussed economic situation of the country and the problems faced by the businessmen during the meeting.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said economy is showing the signs of stability which bodes well for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said businessmen are not only playing an important role in the country's economy by paying taxes, but also creating employment opportunities. He said that it is very important to provide a favorable environment to the businessmen for the development of the economy.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said skills development and vocational training is very important, adding that special attention was paid on setting up institutes for skills development and vocational training in the previous tenures of PML-N.

He said that economy of country is improving due to prudent economic policies of the government. He said that due to ban on the import of luxurious items, exports have increased and local industries have benefited from the step.

The PIAF delegation apprised the Governor Punjab of the various problems faced by them. Chairman PIAF, Faheemur Rehman Saigol requested the Governor to reduce income tax and sales tax on commercial importers, and give maximum relief to the business community in the upcoming budget.

Rameez Arshad Daroghawala Industry said that Daroghawala Industry should be given the status of Industrial State.

The Governor Punjab assured to convey the problems faced by the business community to the relevant departments.

The delegation comprised Mian Akram Mehr from Walton Cantonment board, Rameez Arshad from Daroghawala Industry, Faisal Mujahid President Steel Sheet Market, Nabeel Mehmood, Chairman Goods Association, Zeeshan Sohail Malik from Paper Market urdu Bazaar and Naveed Ullah Khan Chairman Sundar Industrial Estate.

