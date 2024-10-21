Govt Committed To Strengthening IT, Telecom Sector: Shaza Fatima
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that innovations in data networks, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G are crucial for Pakistan’s economic growth and in addressing key challenges such as healthcare, education, and sustainable development
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that innovations in data networks, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G are crucial for Pakistan’s economic growth and in addressing key challenges such as healthcare, education, and sustainable development.
Speaking at the SANOG-42 Conference, the Minister highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in enhancing the country’s digital infrastructure and in developing inclusive, secure and sustainable technologies.
She reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the IT and Telecom sectors through various initiatives.
“We have launched IT Parks in Islamabad and Karachi, supporting over 1,300 startups through our National Incubation Centers. Our Digital Pakistan Policy aims to boost e-governance, cybersecurity, and entrepreneurship,” she stated.
She acknowledged the telecom sector’s significant contribution to the national economy. She added that the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, scheduled for early 2025, alongside policies such as the National Fiberization Policy and Spectrum Sharing, would further accelerate growth.
The minister noted Pakistan's remarkable progress in cybersecurity, placing it among the top-tier nations in the ITU 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index.
"This advancement reflects our strong commitment across all cybersecurity pillars, positioning us alongside leading countries in cybersecurity readiness," she said.
She highlighted the IT sector's thriving exports, which have already surpassed $3 billion. Initiatives such as local Chromebook manufacturing by Google and Islamabad's transformation into a Model Digital City underscore the country’s vibrant IT landscape.
“We continue to focus on training young people, particularly in cybersecurity, to ensure a skilled workforce for the future,” Shaza Fatima remarked.
She outlined comprehensive policies that aim to enhance access, affordability, and innovation, ensuring sustained growth and global competitiveness.
The minister also called for strengthened partnerships across South Asia, leveraging SANOG's experience for policy alignment and capacity building. "Our focus remains on optimizing Internet Exchange Points and enhancing network resilience. We invite international partnerships and investments to further drive the growth of our IT sector,” she added.
