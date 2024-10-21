Open Menu

Govt Committed To Strengthening IT, Telecom Sector: Shaza Fatima

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2024 | 09:35 PM

Govt committed to strengthening IT, Telecom sector: Shaza Fatima

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that innovations in data networks, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G are crucial for Pakistan’s economic growth and in addressing key challenges such as healthcare, education, and sustainable development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said that innovations in data networks, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and 5G are crucial for Pakistan’s economic growth and in addressing key challenges such as healthcare, education, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the SANOG-42 Conference, the Minister highlighted the importance of regional cooperation in enhancing the country’s digital infrastructure and in developing inclusive, secure and sustainable technologies.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the IT and Telecom sectors through various initiatives.

“We have launched IT Parks in Islamabad and Karachi, supporting over 1,300 startups through our National Incubation Centers. Our Digital Pakistan Policy aims to boost e-governance, cybersecurity, and entrepreneurship,” she stated.

She acknowledged the telecom sector’s significant contribution to the national economy. She added that the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, scheduled for early 2025, alongside policies such as the National Fiberization Policy and Spectrum Sharing, would further accelerate growth.

The minister noted Pakistan's remarkable progress in cybersecurity, placing it among the top-tier nations in the ITU 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index.

"This advancement reflects our strong commitment across all cybersecurity pillars, positioning us alongside leading countries in cybersecurity readiness," she said.

She highlighted the IT sector's thriving exports, which have already surpassed $3 billion. Initiatives such as local Chromebook manufacturing by Google and Islamabad's transformation into a Model Digital City underscore the country’s vibrant IT landscape.

“We continue to focus on training young people, particularly in cybersecurity, to ensure a skilled workforce for the future,” Shaza Fatima remarked.

She outlined comprehensive policies that aim to enhance access, affordability, and innovation, ensuring sustained growth and global competitiveness.

The minister also called for strengthened partnerships across South Asia, leveraging SANOG's experience for policy alignment and capacity building. "Our focus remains on optimizing Internet Exchange Points and enhancing network resilience. We invite international partnerships and investments to further drive the growth of our IT sector,” she added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Internet Google Exchange Exports Education Young Itu Progress 5G All Government Asia Billion

Recent Stories

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

24 minutes ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

50 minutes ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

50 minutes ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

50 minutes ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

24 minutes ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

50 minutes ago
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

50 minutes ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

50 minutes ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

24 minutes ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

50 minutes ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

50 minutes ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan