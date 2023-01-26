Govt committed to supporting returnees to find better employment prospects: Federal Minister for overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Sajid Hussain Turi

Federal Minister for overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Sajid Hussain Turi Tuesday said that the government was committed to supporting returnees and the local population to find better employment prospects and income sources

Addressing an event organized by Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), he applauded OPF and GIZ for their efforts to find out sustained self-employment for the returning migrants.

The event was a part of OPF's efforts to foster decent working conditions in the country in order to realize its vision of a "prosperous human resource, prosperous Pakistan." OPF is implementing a program in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft f�r Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Pakistan.

It is commissioned by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development Germany, (BMZ) and is part of BMZ support for the voluntary return & sustainable reintegration.

174 participants including women received the toolkits in the fields of culinary arts, Tailoring & fashion designing, Digital tools and e-banking services, Solar PV systems, plumbing, electrical, carpentry and, masonry. The participants have already completed comprehensive training in their respective fields.

Dr. Sebastian Paust, Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany was also present at the occasion.

Managing Director OPF, Dr. Amer Sheikh, Tobias Becker, Country Director GIZ, OPF board of Governors, senior government officials, representatives of international organizations and civil society representatives also attended the event.

A Pakistani-German Facilitation & Reintegration Centre (PGFRC), the major component of this programme, has been established in OPF premises, Lahore. The program also has an advisory desk at OPF head office Islamabad.

PGFRC is supporting and assisting returning migrants and the local population with their social and economic reintegration.

Head of PGFRC, Dr. Mansoor Zaib Khan shared, "The objective of the programme is to support returning migrants and local population to find better opportunities for better living conditions and sustainable sources of income to support themselves and their families.

He said, more than 1,000 Pakistani citizens including women will get benefit from this capacity building leading to In-Kind support intervention.

"I am also pleased to say that PGFRC is open to all Pakistanis and all our services are free of charge" he added.

Dr. Mansoor also highlighted that under the programme a special intervention for vulnerable groups has been planned, and today the beneficiary of this intervention is also receiving the toolkits in the fields of culinary arts, tailoring and fashion designing and Digital tools & e-banking services.

Dr. Mansoor further emphasized that a special intervention for vulnerable groups was developed as part of the programme, and today beneficiaries of this intervention are receiving toolkits in the fields of culinary arts, tailoring and fashion designing, and digital tools & e-banking services.

Dr. Sebastian Paust, Head of Development Cooperation, Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, highlighted that he is delighted that the participants have received the toolkits as In-Kind support, which will play a key role in achieving sustainable self-employment.

He also highlighted that PGFRC, with the support of OPF and GIZ has made a substantial effort and achieved a significant goal.

Dr. Amer Sheikh, Managing Director, OPF appraised that collaboration between GIZ and OPF has opened up new opportunities, especially for the economic reintegration of returning migrants and the identification of economic opportunities for the local population. The program is supporting in counselling and introduction to employment or entrepreneurship measures. This initiative is assisting in providing self-employment to Pakistani workers, in Pakistan, thus reducing the unemployment ratio in the country.

Country Director GIZ, Tobias Becker said that PGFRC is playing a critical role in fostering self-employment and entrepreneurship. These efforts are resulting in enhancing the capacity of workforce and reducing unemployment rates in Pakistan. Moreover, it not only helps to contribute to the better life and wellness of returning migrants but also to Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.