UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Switch 30% Of All New Vehicles To Electric By 2030: Amin Aslam

Faizan Hashmi 44 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

Govt committed to switch 30% of all new vehicles to electric by 2030: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Malik Amin Aslam, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change said the government was committed to switch 30 percent of all new vehicles to electric by 2030 and kick off the transition with 100,000 vehicles and 500,000 motorcycles and rickshaws in the next four years.

He said the government would soon offer tax benefits and incentives to manufacturers and importers of electric vehicles in order to reduce its inflated oil imports' bill, carbon emissions, boost industrial growth, and create thousands of jobs.

"We have opened up this new futuristic sector for investments by offering massive tax incentives to manufacturers, importers, and buyers," Malik Amin Aslam, said in an interview with Arab news on Sunday.

The government is hoping that e-vehicles could usher in a new era of a cleaner environment and help save pollution-related deaths in Pakistan.

"The e-vehicles don't emit any pollutants and their introduction will limit emissions to a large extent," Aslam said while referring to the National Electric Vehicles Policy that the Federal cabinet approved earlier this month.

"The incentives offered; for both shifting new manufacturing in Pakistan as well as for conversion of existing motorcycles, rickshaws, cars, trucks and buses are the best in the region," Aslam said, adding that the move is a win-win for Pakistan as it will provide "savings of 70 percent in running cost, cut almost $2 billion in oil imports by 2030 and trigger a new industry delivering thousands of green jobs."He added that the government was receiving "a lot of interest" from not only existing manufacturers but new entrants, too.

"Our vision is to make Pakistan a hub for right-hand drive e-vehicles and use that base for not only domestic sales but also export them to earn foreign exchange," Aslam said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Exchange Oil Vehicles Hub Sunday All From Government Cabinet Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Arab Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

24 minutes ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

24 minutes ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum to examin ..

54 minutes ago

ERC reinforces initiatives aimed at combatting wat ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Smart Industry Award’ ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.