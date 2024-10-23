Open Menu

Govt Committed To Tackling Tax Fraud: Ali Pervaiz

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Govt committed to tackling tax fraud: Ali Pervaiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Minister of State for Finance, Revenue, and Power, Ali Pervaiz Malik, informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that the government is taking serious steps to address tax fraud and evasion.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding large-scale evasion and misappropriation in the collection of General Sales Tax (GST), the minister said that, in addition to legislative measures, efforts are underway to strengthen the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) through enhanced technology and human resource capacity.

He said that the government collected Rs 3.5 trillion in sales tax during the fiscal year 2024.

He said that robust measures are being implemented to curb tax evasion, with new laws aimed at preventing fraud in the collection of sales and other taxes.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing sales and income tax challenges seriously.

Sharing details of ongoing efforts to combat tax fraud, he said, that Rs 701 billion in fraudulent activities had been detected as of July 2023.

The government successfully blocked fraudulent claims of Rs 606 billion in input tax. Additionally, Rs 4 billion has been recovered, while cases worth Rs 95 billion are currently being tried in courts.

In response to a question, he acknowledged the burden of indirect taxes on the public and stressed the need to transition toward direct taxation to reduce the financial strain on low-income citizens.

He further highlighted that the previous fiscal year was historically significant, marking the first time the country achieved a Primary surplus.

APP/zah-sra

