Govt Committed To Take Forward Journey Of Development, Public Service: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:32 PM

Govt committed to take forward journey of development, public service: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is committed to take forward the journey of development and public service.He said this during a meeting with parliamentarians belonging to different districts of the province who called on him in Lahore on Saturday

The Chief Minister said that people of Pakistan will never support the elements which want to destabilize the country for the sake of personal benefit.He said that public representatives should increase their contacts with the people and leave no stone un-turned to resolve their problems.

The Chief Minister said that people of Pakistan will never support the elements which want to destabilize the country for the sake of personal benefit.He said that public representatives should increase their contacts with the people and leave no stone un-turned to resolve their problems.

