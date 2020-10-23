Govt committed to transform healthcare system : Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Jhagra on Friday said that KP government was committed to provide best healthcare system to people and tough decisions were being taken in that regard.

In a statement issued here , he said that it was top priority of the government to ensure best healthcare services through reforms in health sector.

"We are not here to process postings,top transfers & recruitments. We are here to give the people of KP a healthcare system that works as well as it can and will take hard decisions to do so," he added.

The minister said board of the Bannu Medical Teaching Hospital ( MTI) was dissolved as there was no improvement in the hospital , adding that new board would be appointed to turn around the hospital.

He said that Ghiljo, Orakzai hospital was a best health facility which was constructed as part of the tribal districts rehabilitation programme.

"This is one of 8 hospitals in remote areas of KP, we are going to run it as a model. Operations to begin within a week ," he added.

Jhagra said this model worked efficiently in remote hospitals in Shoulam, S. Waziristan district and Mishti Mela, Orakzai district.

He said that government was committed to transform every health facility across the province.