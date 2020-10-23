UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Transform Healthcare System : Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:28 PM

Govt committed to transform healthcare system : Jhagra

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Jhagra on Friday said that KP government was committed to provide best healthcare system to people and tough decisions were being taken in that regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Jhagra on Friday said that KP government was committed to provide best healthcare system to people and tough decisions were being taken in that regard.

In a statement issued here , he said that it was top priority of the government to ensure best healthcare services through reforms in health sector.

"We are not here to process postings,top transfers & recruitments. We are here to give the people of KP a healthcare system that works as well as it can and will take hard decisions to do so," he added.

The minister said board of the Bannu Medical Teaching Hospital ( MTI) was dissolved as there was no improvement in the hospital , adding that new board would be appointed to turn around the hospital.

He said that Ghiljo, Orakzai hospital was a best health facility which was constructed as part of the tribal districts rehabilitation programme.

"This is one of 8 hospitals in remote areas of KP, we are going to run it as a model. Operations to begin within a week ," he added.

Jhagra said this model worked efficiently in remote hospitals in Shoulam, S. Waziristan district and Mishti Mela, Orakzai district.

He said that government was committed to transform every health facility across the province.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Sam Bennett wins Vuelta stage 4 as Roglic keeps ov ..

35 seconds ago

PPP struggling for people's rights: Bilawal Bhutto ..

38 seconds ago

Some of Poorest Countries Have Only 5-20% of Requi ..

40 seconds ago

Rally held to express solidarity with oppressed pe ..

3 minutes ago

First British-Pakistani author declared 'Brain of ..

3 minutes ago

FATF keeps Pakistan on its grey list

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.