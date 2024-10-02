Open Menu

Govt Committed To Transform Pakistan Into Cashless Economy: Shaza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 09:08 PM

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Wednesday that the present government was committed to transform Pakistan into cashless economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Wednesday that the present government was committed to transform Pakistan into cashless economy. During a meeting with Ambassador of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula, she said steps were being taken to promote digital payments in the country as it had an important role in driving economic growth and efficiency.

Matters of mutual interest, digitalization and e-governance were also discussed in the meeting, said a news release.

Shaza Fatima said that boost in relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia in IT and telecom sector was vital.

She said the IT and telecommunication sector of Pakistan was rapidly progressing.

Shaza Fatima said under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, steps were underway for digital transformation in the country.

The society, economy and governance were being digitalised, she added.

The minister said that Ethiopia could benefit from Pakistan's experiences in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

She also assured Pakistan Government's full support to Ethiopia regarding digitalization.

The Ethiopian ambassador said that the IT sector of Pakistan had great potential.

He said Ethiopia wanted to increase ties with Pakistan in the field of IT and telecommunication. "We aspire to get benefit from Pakistan's experiences in the ICT infrastructure development."

The meeting was also attended by Director General International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi.

