Govt Committed To Transform Pakistan Into Cashless Economy: Shaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 09:08 PM
Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Wednesday that the present government was committed to transform Pakistan into cashless economy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja said on Wednesday that the present government was committed to transform Pakistan into cashless economy. During a meeting with Ambassador of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula, she said steps were being taken to promote digital payments in the country as it had an important role in driving economic growth and efficiency.
Matters of mutual interest, digitalization and e-governance were also discussed in the meeting, said a news release.
Shaza Fatima said that boost in relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia in IT and telecom sector was vital.
She said the IT and telecommunication sector of Pakistan was rapidly progressing.
Shaza Fatima said under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, steps were underway for digital transformation in the country.
The society, economy and governance were being digitalised, she added.
The minister said that Ethiopia could benefit from Pakistan's experiences in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).
She also assured Pakistan Government's full support to Ethiopia regarding digitalization.
The Ethiopian ambassador said that the IT sector of Pakistan had great potential.
He said Ethiopia wanted to increase ties with Pakistan in the field of IT and telecommunication. "We aspire to get benefit from Pakistan's experiences in the ICT infrastructure development."
The meeting was also attended by Director General International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi.
Recent Stories
Two more polio virus cases reported in Sindh
Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Passports Kazi
Police arrest two-member gang Involved in street crimes
On directive of CM, sick girl operated successful at Children Hospital Quetta
Envoys of Tajikistan, Maldives visit ICCI to congratulate new leadership
Encroachments removed in Faisalabad
Hanif Abbasi, CTO visit Shahbaz Sharif Park
PA body discuss measures to solve problems of labors
ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding, 16 arrested
Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses
Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against England
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two more polio virus cases reported in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Passports Kazi2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two-member gang Involved in street crimes2 minutes ago
-
On directive of CM, sick girl operated successful at Children Hospital Quetta2 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed in Faisalabad8 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi, CTO visit Shahbaz Sharif Park8 minutes ago
-
PA body discuss measures to solve problems of labors8 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding, 16 arrested8 minutes ago
-
Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses57 minutes ago
-
50 vehicles challaned in one day57 minutes ago
-
38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting57 minutes ago
-
SDPI launches booklet on debunking myths about electric power system, tariff structure50 minutes ago