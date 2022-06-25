UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Transform Pakistan Into Knowledge Society: Governor Baligh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Govt committed to transform Pakistan into knowledge society: Governor Baligh

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the government was committed to transform the beloved homeland Pakistan into a knowledge based society.

Universities are centers of higher learning that have a responsibility to prepare our students to face global challenges.

The governor expressed these views while addressing a large gathering of teachers and students at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

During his visit, he inaugurated the new building of the Faculty of Computing at the Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The Governor Punjab inaugurated the rainy season tree planting campaign as well as an exhibition of works of art at the College of Art and Design.

In his address, the governor said that the schemes to promote education, including scholarships, fee waiver scheme and laptop supply program, have been immediately revived. The laptop scheme is in fact a great effort to expand the scope of research and quality education in the country and access to information technology.

He asked the students to turn their educational activities into finding answers to individual, regional and national issues.

Just as the nation is making sacrifices for their education, let them also contribute to the collective development and prosperity.

He said that the land of Bahawalpur and Cholistan was full of philanthropy and love of Khawaja Ghulam Farid.

Bahawalpur has been a center of knowledge and civilization.

Educational institutions had established national and international recognition.

The governor commended the recent achievements of the University including the provision of thousands of admissions, the extraordinary increase in the number of new faculties and teaching departments, the launch of programs tailored to market needs, significant progress in global rankings, development activities.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his welcome address thanked the Governor for coming and said that all the achievements of the university were made possible by the hard work of the faculty and staff and the support of the government.

He said that the full support of Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz was very much appreciated for using the system of increasing rainfall with the help of modern technology to make the 6 million acres of Cholistan desert cultivable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Hamza Shahbaz Governor Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Visit Bahawalpur Progress IUB Market Cholistan All Government Million Love

Recent Stories

PTI demands security for Imran Khan during camping ..

PTI demands security for Imran Khan during camping for by-polls in Lahore

16 minutes ago
 Former govt put state institutions into economic c ..

Former govt put state institutions into economic crisis: Marriyum

42 minutes ago
 Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Haj ..

Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Hajj season

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training ca ..

Pakistan Cricket team set to arrive at training camp today ahead of Test series ..

2 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for ea ..

Shahid Afridi supports Rashid Khan's driver for earthquake affectees in Afghanis ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken ..

Pakistan’s desire for peace shouldn’t be taken as its weakness: Prime Minist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.