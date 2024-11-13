Govt. committed to transforming Pakistan into cashless economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The government, following the Prime Minister’s vision, is dedicated to transforming Pakistan into a cashless economy.

An official from the Ministry of Information Technology said that steps are being taken to promote digital payments across the country, recognizing their crucial role in enhancing economic growth and efficiency.

He said that Pakistan has embarked on a journey of national digitization.

Prime Minister has directed the establishment of a National Digital Commission and Pakistan Digital Authority, which will soon be legislated, the official added.

The goal is to promote digitization across economic, governance, and social sectors in Pakistan.