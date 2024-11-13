Open Menu

Govt. Committed To Transforming Pakistan Into Cashless Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Govt. committed to transforming Pakistan into cashless economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The government, following the Prime Minister’s vision, is dedicated to transforming Pakistan into a cashless economy.

An official from the Ministry of Information Technology said that steps are being taken to promote digital payments across the country, recognizing their crucial role in enhancing economic growth and efficiency.

He said that Pakistan has embarked on a journey of national digitization.

Prime Minister has directed the establishment of a National Digital Commission and Pakistan Digital Authority, which will soon be legislated, the official added.

The goal is to promote digitization across economic, governance, and social sectors in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology From Government

Recent Stories

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandali ..

Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case

8 minutes ago
 Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 ..

Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Con ..

Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..

27 minutes ago
 Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil instal ..

Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

27 minutes ago
 Wives should not object as Islam permits four marr ..

Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro

40 minutes ago
 Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punja ..

Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..

1 hour ago
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

2 hours ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

2 hours ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan