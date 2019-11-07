Govt committed to transforming Pakistan on principles of Riyasat-e-Madina: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the present government was fully committed to making Naya Pakistan a country on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the present government was fully committed to making Naya Pakistan a country on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina.

Addressing the All Pakistan Naat Competition at National Broadcasting House here, she said personality and life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a guideline for us.

She said the prime minister was determined to make Pakistan a welfare state to uplift the general masses.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia would jointly establish a tv channel to promote real face of islam before the world.

She said such gatherings provide an opportunity to end hatred and spread love in the society.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Muslims faith was incomplete without believing in Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) as last Prophet of Allah.

She urged the private media to follow the footsteps of Radio Pakistan and ptv by arranging such programmes to promote national thought.

The Special Assistant also congratulated Radio Pakistan and PTV for arranging Naat competition every year.

Later, she along with Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri distributed prizes among the winners of the competition.