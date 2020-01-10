Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said that the government under the premiership of Imran Khan is determined to turn country's youth skilled and independent in this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said that the government under the premiership of Imran Khan is determined to turn country's youth skilled and independent in this year.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the poor segment of the society would feel relief as all the promised reforms would bear fruits in the current fiscal year and they would receive ration and health cards throughout the country.

He said the government was hailed for initiating the "Youth skills development program 2020" and to equip the country's youth with technical education and it allocated 30 billion rupees for this project.

During first phase 10 billion would be spent and around one lac and 70 thousand youth would be benefited and the prime minister has directed to induct the students of seminaries which were ignored by the all previous governments, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

More than 50 technical educational institutes would be sooner affiliated with the international institutions to upgrade their level, he mentioned.

The government had a full realization of increasing inflation and it is working on it to facilitate the poor segment of the country, he said while replying to a question.