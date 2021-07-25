Govt committed to unveil opposition real face: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Sunday said that it was the responsibility of the government to unveil the corruption of opposition which they done in past.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition parties were busy to hide corruption by dragging attention on irrelevant matters.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) introduced the culture of derogatory language and leveling allegation on others.

Sadaqat Ali said that the narrative of PML-N leadership was rejected in Azad Jammu & Kashmir election by showing masses confidence on PTI leadership.