Govt Committed To Unveil Opposition Real Face: Sadaqat Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Sunday said that it was the responsibility of the government to unveil the corruption of opposition which they done in past.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition parties were busy to hide corruption by dragging attention on irrelevant matters.

He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) introduced the culture of derogatory language and leveling allegation on others.

Sadaqat Ali said that the narrative of PML-N leadership was rejected in Azad Jammu & Kashmir election by showing masses confidence on PTI leadership.

More Stories From Pakistan

