Govt Committed To Upgrade Living Standard Of Peoples: MNA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

Govt committed to upgrade living standard of peoples: MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf,  Member National Assembly from Southern Punjab Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi on Saturday said that the incumbent government was committed to bring vital changes in the lives of especially backwards area inhabitants of the country.  Talking to APP, he said that the past governments had ignored backwards areas especially South Punjab where situation demanding to bring the living standard of the backward area people at par with other parts of the country.  "Prime Minister Imran Khan's agenda is very clear to allocate development projects to those backwards areas which were not given their due share as comparing to other cities of the country," he said.

He said that the elements creating problems for the PTI government - indeed were not interested in the progress and prosperity of the country.

Replying to a question, PTI MNA Abdul Majeed Niazi said his party government would complete its tenure besides implementing the welfare agenda of ensuring prosperous and thriving Pakistan.

