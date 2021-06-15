Govt committed to uplift living standard of common man: Senator Faisal

Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said that fiscal budget 2021-22 budget was a poor friendly and the government was committed to uplift the living standard of common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday said that fiscal budget 2021-22 budget was a poor friendly and the government was committed to uplift the living standard of common man.

Talking to a news channel, he said that there was no new tax imposed on common people and subsidies of billion of rupees announced for them.

It was the need of the hour to educate and train the youth at the international labour market standard to reduce the pressure of unemployment, he said, adding that in that regard various projects had been launched at local level.

To a question, he said that Prime Minster Imran Khan had stressed at national forums to facilitate maximum low income segments of the society for development of the state.

MNA Shahida Rehmani pointed out that the fiscal budget would promote tourism industry.

She said that the development of tourism sector would create jobs and provide opportunities to the local for lucrative business.