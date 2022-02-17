UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Uplift Standards Of IBCC Services Delivery: Shafqat

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Govt committed to uplift standards of IBCC services delivery: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that the government was committed to uplift the standards of service delivery for the people at government offices.

During his visit here at Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Secretariat , he said that the shift of 40% of the applicants on the online portal was a testament to the efforts of IBCC.

Shafqat Mahmood commended the IBCC's efforts to facilitate the public and bring transparency in official affairs through the use of modern technology and the digitization of verification and equity processes.

Sharing the IBCC achievements and challenges, Secretary IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah said that after the launch of E-Portal and smartphone app for equivalence 40% of the applicants were applying through online portal and get their equivalence certificates at their doorstep.

Dr Mallah also briefed about the new initiatives of IBCC including the launch of E-Office, Service oriented Website, Complaint Redressal Mechanism etc.

It is to mention here that IBCC Karachi Regional Office has been shifted to Plot No. ST-2, Liaquat Memorial library, Stadium Road, Karachi which will be inaugurated by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in the first week of March.

The secretary IBCC also presented the first-ever published annual report of IBCC during the 50 year's history to the minister.

Related Topics

Karachi Technology Education Visit Road Ghulam Ali March Government

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses Fr ..

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses From OSCE Nations to Security Co ..

43 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's ..

Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's Membership - President's Offi ..

43 minutes ago
 Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take ..

Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take Up to 6 Months - Macron

43 minutes ago
 Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister ..

Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister, Pledges Support in 'Area of ..

45 minutes ago
 PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalizat ..

PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalization policy: Ghulam Sarwar

45 minutes ago
 IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations ..

IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations in Maryam Nawaz's appeals

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>