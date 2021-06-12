Govt committed to uplifting poor segment of society: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government presented a balance budget despite all challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he remarked that the government did not impose any new tax on masses and committed to give relief to them.

He said the government worked for uplifting living standards of marginalised segment of the society from every nook and corner in the budget.

Farrukh said, employee's salaries had been increased despite all economic challenges amid COVID-19.

Reply to a query about high inflation ratio, he said all the developed countries were facing challenged due to pandemic but in Pakistan, they were trying to alleviate poverty through sustainable social sector progress.

The focus had been given to large scale manufacturing, he added.

He further the government has announced incentive for low grade salaried person who would get rebate in taxes on purchasing 850cc car, adding that it would also increase production of local car manufacturers in the country.

Farrukh Habib said a strategy had been evolved to streamline the cold-storage system for vegetable and fruits. "We are supporting a large number of young people by imparting technical education for handsome earning", he remarked.

Appreciating the efforts of the incumbent government, he said construction and agriculture sector had significantly improved which created a number of employment opportunities for people, he added.