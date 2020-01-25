Govt committed to welfare of special persons: Asif Mehmood

Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman Parks & Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi, Asif Mahmood said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government wanted to help bring people with disabilities into society's mainstream to allow them to contribute to Pakistan's development

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister and Chairman Parks & Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi, Asif Mahmood said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government wanted to help bring people with disabilities into society's mainstream to allow them to contribute to Pakistan's development.

He said this while inaugurating the separate entry gate, parking, track and other facilities for the special and blind person in Rawal Park at Rawal road here on Saturday.

Asif Mehmood said PHA Rawalpindi had adopted special SOPs under which on weekly basis one day would be allocated to special persons in the parks falling in its jurisdiction where special individuals, special children and those of society who are victims of any prejudice will be able to benefit from sports facilities.

He said the government was committed to the welfare of the people with disabilities and was facilitating them to lead a normal life, adding special SOPs would also be adopted in all parks throughout the province to facilitate the special person in better way.