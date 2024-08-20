Govt. Committed To Welfare Of Youth: Dr. Musadik
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, on Tuesday said that the government is committed to welfare of the youth as they are the future of the country.
Addressing the National Youth Convention, he urged the youth to always listen to their hearts and take charge of the country. He said, “The future of the country is in the hands of the youth.”
“You are the future of the country.
Take charge of the future and our collective designation; you are Pakistan,” he added.
He highlighted that 50% of the population is comprised of youth, and without their participation, the country cannot progress.
The minister said that the youth of the country are currently playing a vital role in its progress, and they can lead in every sector, including sports.
Dr. Musadik also shared personal experiences with the participants of the convention.
