Govt committed to women empowerment by introducing new laws: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem has said that government is committed to women empowerment through introducing new laws.

"We have a women empowerment regime and we are working to make sure women's property rights by introducing women's property laws" the minister told this to the US State Department Officials delegation working in collaboration with the Asia Foundation, said a press release.

The delegation was headed by Ted Craig, Head of the Political Section at US Consulate, Haley Smith from US State Department, Erin Kimsley from US Consulate and Hamza Kamran from The Asia Foundation.

The members of the delegation apprised the Law Minister about their project of Mainstreaming Alternative Dispute Resolution for Equitable Access to Justice in Pakistan.

The Foundation is working on similar ADR projects in 18 countries and mainly in Punjab and Sindh in Pakistan.

The visiting officials told the Law Minister their main focus is on mediation in family cases and non-compoundable offences.

Law Minister thanked the Asia Foundation for their support in providing equitable access to justice to the Pakistanis.

Dr. Farogh Naseem said our courts need support and suggested that separate ADR tribunals could be created for commercial, civil and land disputes, and the help of Asia Foundation could render.

He also discussed the possibility of a pilot project for Islamabad and Karachi in this regard.

Law Minister told the visiting officials about the proposed law reforms that are supposed to help resolve succession matters in a span of 15 days instead of 7 to 8 years.

He said the Government is working to improve the conditions of the women in the country.

He said while personal human rights are important, economic rights of the people are equally significant.

The minister said even women are embroiled in commercial disputes sometimes and they need support in such matters.

He said a system through public-private partnership may be created where people from around the world may constitute panels of arbitrators and mediators.

The Law Minister told the visiting officials that Pakistan and the United States have a history of close ties and the relations between the two countries can further be strengthened through people to people contact and mutual assistance on projects like the one under discussion.

Acting Secretary Law Arshad Farooq Faheem was also present during the meeting.