Open Menu

Govt Committed To Women Empowerment: Sajida Shah Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Govt committed to women empowerment: Sajida Shah Nawaz

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The government is taking revolutionary steps to uplift women and is keen to provide all possible resources for their empowerment, said Dr Sajida Shah Nawaz, president of the World Forum of America for Women Empowerment.

She made these remarks while addressing a ceremony at the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in connection with receiving an award from Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider for her contributions to women’s empowerment. The chamber paid tribute to her efforts in strengthening women and advocating against gender-based violence.

Dr Sajida highlighted her commitment to uplifting women and appreciated the government’s ongoing initiatives to provide financial assistance to women. She also suggested launching skill development projects to empower women and help them achieve financial independence while maintaining their self-respect.

She expressed her gratitude to the Governor of Punjab for recognizing her efforts in promoting a positive image of Pakistan in the realm of women’s empowerment.

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

12 minutes ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

12 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

28 minutes ago
 Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

1 hour ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

1 hour ago
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Spor ..

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament f ..

Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025

2 hours ago
 Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Father ..

Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowm ..

ADIB contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on fa ..

Indian govt under PM Modi launches crackdown on farmers protesting for demands

3 hours ago
 Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era ..

Infinix AI∞ Unveiled: Entering the Gen Beta Era of AI with NOTE 50 Series

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan