Govt Committed To Women Empowerment: Sajida Shah Nawaz
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The government is taking revolutionary steps to uplift women and is keen to provide all possible resources for their empowerment, said Dr Sajida Shah Nawaz, president of the World Forum of America for Women Empowerment.
She made these remarks while addressing a ceremony at the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in connection with receiving an award from Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider for her contributions to women’s empowerment. The chamber paid tribute to her efforts in strengthening women and advocating against gender-based violence.
Dr Sajida highlighted her commitment to uplifting women and appreciated the government’s ongoing initiatives to provide financial assistance to women. She also suggested launching skill development projects to empower women and help them achieve financial independence while maintaining their self-respect.
She expressed her gratitude to the Governor of Punjab for recognizing her efforts in promoting a positive image of Pakistan in the realm of women’s empowerment.
