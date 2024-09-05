Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Govt. committed to youth employment, economic growth: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Thursday said that the government was committed to providing employment opportunities for the country's youth.

“The youth are the future of the nation and assured that they will not be left disheartened by the challenges ahead” he expressed these views while speaking at the CEO Summit.

The minister outlined key government initiatives aimed at creating job opportunities and boosting the country's exports.

He said that rather than allocating $5 billion to large corporations, the government was focusing on developing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in urban areas. "We are committed to building SMEs to strengthen urban economies," he added.

Musadik highlighted the importance of the IT sector in driving job creation and economic growth, especially through the application of artificial intelligence (AI).

He said that AI can play a crucial role in boosting exports and enhancing Pakistan's GDP.

He also stressed the need for modernization in the agricultural sector, a key contributor to Pakistan's economy. By leveraging AI, the country can reduce the wastage of perishable goods, particularly fruits and vegetables, improving export opportunities.

He said that agriculture currently contributes only 6.8% to Pakistan’s GDP, which needs to increase through innovation.

Addressing the nation’s growing energy demands, he reassured that the government was working on enhancing the energy sector by focusing on local resources and renewable energy solutions such as solar and wind power.

He also highlighted the potential environmental benefits of transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) in reducing carbon emissions.

Though Pakistan contributes minimally to global carbon emissions, he said, that it ranks among the top ten countries most affected by climate change.

He called for the adoption of green energy sources to address the energy crisis and advance the country's sustainability goals.

