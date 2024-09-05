Govt. Committed To Youth Employment, Economic Growth: Musadik Malik
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Thursday said that the government was committed to providing employment opportunities for the country's youth.
“The youth are the future of the nation and assured that they will not be left disheartened by the challenges ahead” he expressed these views while speaking at the CEO Summit.
The minister outlined key government initiatives aimed at creating job opportunities and boosting the country's exports.
He said that rather than allocating $5 billion to large corporations, the government was focusing on developing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in urban areas. "We are committed to building SMEs to strengthen urban economies," he added.
Musadik highlighted the importance of the IT sector in driving job creation and economic growth, especially through the application of artificial intelligence (AI).
He said that AI can play a crucial role in boosting exports and enhancing Pakistan's GDP.
He also stressed the need for modernization in the agricultural sector, a key contributor to Pakistan's economy. By leveraging AI, the country can reduce the wastage of perishable goods, particularly fruits and vegetables, improving export opportunities.
He said that agriculture currently contributes only 6.8% to Pakistan’s GDP, which needs to increase through innovation.
Addressing the nation’s growing energy demands, he reassured that the government was working on enhancing the energy sector by focusing on local resources and renewable energy solutions such as solar and wind power.
He also highlighted the potential environmental benefits of transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) in reducing carbon emissions.
Though Pakistan contributes minimally to global carbon emissions, he said, that it ranks among the top ten countries most affected by climate change.
He called for the adoption of green energy sources to address the energy crisis and advance the country's sustainability goals.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Int'l Festival on 'Rahmatul lil Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin' to be held from Sept. 20-223 minutes ago
-
LESCO arrests 17 power pilferers during anti-power theft campaign13 minutes ago
-
Two illegal commercial buildings sealed13 minutes ago
-
Minorities’ children to be educated under BBS: Says CM Bugti13 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC adjourns hearing of bail petitions of PTI founder till Sept 722 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui defends 'Peaceful Assembly, Public Order Act 2024'22 minutes ago
-
Google to produce 0.5 mln Chromebooks in Pakistan by 2026, presents first to PM22 minutes ago
-
Govt decides not to close 8000 afternoon schools across Punjab22 minutes ago
-
GDA restores 4 historical sites in Gwadar23 minutes ago
-
Two bodies found23 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti pays homage to martyrs of country on Defense Day32 minutes ago
-
HEC conducts workshop on Intelligent Project Automation System32 minutes ago