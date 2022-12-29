UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed With Revival Of PSM: Shahida Rehmani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary, Industries & Production Shahida Rehmani, on Thursday, reiterated the government's commitment to the revival of one of the biggest industrial entities of the country, Pakistan Steel Mills at the earliest.

The parliamentary secretary, while chairing a meeting held, here, to review progress on PSM revival during her visit to Pakistan Steel Mills, informed that some Chinese companies had shown interest in the regard and it was hoped that the steel mills would start production soon.

Shahida Rehmani expressed disappointment on the present status of PSM and observed that the situation would have been different if Rs.20 billion, requested by PSM, for its revival had been provided in the financial year 2009-10.

She directed to increase the security of PSM and said that the security staff of 589 personnel was insufficient to secure the area of 19000 acres of land.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of PSM Dr. Saifuddin Junejo apprised the parliamentary secretary regarding present issues of the mills, the strategy for its revival, and steps taken for the purpose.

Dr. Saifuddin Junejo briefed that the existing human resource strength of Pakistan Steel Mills was 3,293, including 03 officers and 589 staff in the security department. Earlier, 5, 282 employees had already been retrenched from their jobs, he added.

