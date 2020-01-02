UrduPoint.com
Govt Committee Arrives Zardari House, Discusses Legislative Matters

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:33 PM

The government committee headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak arrived here at Zardari house to discuss the legislation regarding Army Act with the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party

The government committee briefed the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto about the proposed amendment in Army Act.

The chairman PPP said the proposed legislation was an important one and all democratic norms and procedures must be followed in its passage.

He said the PPP would take into confidence all the political parties about the legislation.

