Govt Committee Meets To Devise Strategy For Talks With Allies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:37 PM

Govt committee meets to devise strategy for talks with allies

The negotiating committee formed by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for talks with coalition parties has met Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th February, 2020) The negotiating committee formed by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for talks with coalition parties has met Monday.According to details, the participants including Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, PTI leader Pervez Khattak and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar devised strategy to address the reservations of allies.During the meeting, Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood also briefed the attendees over talks with Punjab Assembly Speaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervez Elahi.The committee has assured to work together with the government allies for the betterment of the country.

On the other hand, the government team is all set to hold negotiation with PML-Q delegation today.Earlier, senior leaders of the PML-Q said that they were ready for talks with the new committee formed by the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).Previously, PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi had demanded the government to fulfill the promises it made on matters negotiated between the two parties.He said that he had informed Prime Minister Imran Khan about reservations of his party but assured him that PML-Q will continue to support the government.He added that according to their agreement with the government, ministers from his party will be empowered and there will be no interference in their ministries.

