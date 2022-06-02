UrduPoint.com

Govt Committee To Make Railways Best, Safe Public Transport

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 02, 2022 | 03:44 PM

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi says that up-gradation of Quetta-Taftan rail track is among the government's priorities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 2nd, 2022) The Senate was informed on Thursday that the government is committed to make Pakistan Railways the best and safe public transport in the country.

Responding to a question during “Question Hour,” Minister of State for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan said the government is also considering the plans to enhance the cargo train services to generate revenue.

Replying to another question, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that up-gradation of Quetta-Taftan rail track is among the government's priorities.

Leader of the House in the Senate, Azam Nazeer Tarar has said that Pakistan is a reality and, with the blessing of Almighty Allah, there is no threat to its existence.

Speaking on an Adjournment Motion in the Senate today, he condemned PTI’s Chief Imran Khan’s statement casting doubts on the security and integrity of the country.

He said Imran Khan’s diatribes against the establishment and country’s security are regrettable and he was ousted from power through a democratic process.

Syed Asif Kirmani said there is no power on earth, which can undo Pakistan.

Bahramand Khan Tangi said Pakistan’s institutions and assets are in safe hands.

Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui said that the armed forces should not be dragged into politics.

Tahir Bizinjo said Imran Khan is under immense mental pressure and that is why he is issuing irresponsible statements. He urged the PTI to return to the National Assembly and play its democratic role.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said such statements are worth condemnable. He urged Imran Khan to take his words back as such statements are not in favour of the country.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said Imran Khan’s statement is unacceptable. He called for internal democracy and transparency in political parties to ensure stability in the country.

Minister of State for Finance Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha has urged all the political parties to play their due role in devising a plan for structural reforms to revamp economy in the country.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Shaukat Tarin regarding deteriorating economic condition of the country and steps taken by the government, she said we should refrain from doing politics on economy.

She said we inherited the worst debt trap as the last government left a massive circular debt of four trillion rupees, burdened the national exchequer by giving subsidies on petroleum prices and off-tracked the IMF programme.

The Minister of State said the government is working on structural reforms and reviving the IMF programme which was stalled in the previous government.

She, however, said the government is providing assistance to low-income groups to protect them from the adverse impact of the hike in petroleum prices.

Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha said we have tried to curtail prices of wheat and sugar through Utility Stores.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem said Imran Khan’s statement is being taken out of context. He said PTI was ousted from power under a foreign conspiracy.

Those, who spoke on the occasion include Rana Maqbool, Hidayatullah Khan, Moula Bux Chandio, Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Syed Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed, Azam Swati, Imamddin Shouqeen, Mohsin Aziz and Rubina Khalid.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan IMF National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shaukat Tarin Democracy Tangi All From Government Wheat Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

20 minutes ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

2 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

2 hours ago
 PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving ..

PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take r ..

Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take right decisions: Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.