Govt Compiles List Of 475 Non-functional Water Filtration Plants

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 10:31 PM

In compliance with the orders of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the government has compiled a list of 475 non-functional water filtration plants in both public and private sectors across various districts of the province as the objective is to revive these plants within the next 15 days and ensure the supply of clean drinking water

In compliance with the orders of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the government has compiled a list of 475 non-functional water filtration plants in both public and private sectors across various districts of the province as the objective is to revive these plants within the next 15 days and ensure the supply of clean drinking water.

As per the provincial government's spokesman Amir Mir, the caretaker CM instructed that the closed water filtration plants be repaired and made functional promptly to provide clean drinking water.

This restoration project would not be financed by the government, as it would be carried out from May 05 to 20 in collaboration with philanthropists, and the private sector would also be responsible for their maintenance.

Amir Mir emphasized that this effort would prevent waterborne diseases, saying that the caretaker CM has given the deputy commissioners concerned a 15-day deadline to repair all damaged water filtration plants to ensure that the provision of clean drinking water was not disrupted.

