Gov't Completes First Parliamentary Year With Significant Achievements: Barrister Aqeel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 09:24 PM
Government’s Adviser on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the people's government with the support of coalition parties has completed the first parliamentary year with significant achievements
In a tweet on completion of parliamentary year, he said that the foundation of a strong democracy is effective legislation.
Aqeel Malik said that the National Assembly and the Senate were in session for 130 days and the Senate for 105 days in the parliamentary year.
The target of completing the proceedings in the Senate was achieved 15 days ago. During the completed parliamentary year, 39 laws and 47 Acts of Parliament were passed, the advisor said.
He said that 16 ordinances and 20 reports on important national issues were presented in the House.
This continuation of legislation is a significant progress towards parliamentary supremacy, transparent governance and resolution of public problems, he said.
Barrister Aqeel Malik said that only the stable democracy is the guarantee of progress and prosperity.
