UrduPoint.com

Govt Completes First Phase Single National Curriculum

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Govt completes first phase single national curriculum

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :In order to bring uniformity in curricula in particular and education in general, Single National Curriculum (SNC) now modified as National Curriculum of Pakistan is being developed through the project titled "Establishment of National Curriculum Council (NCC) Secretariat" under Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, the first phase for SNC for Grade Pre I-V has been developed and textbooks have also been prepared. Moreover, the work on Teacher Training Modules (TTMs) and Assessment Framework is also developed.

NCC serves as a professional, advisory and consultative national body to steer and guide the development of curriculum in close collaboration with all the federating units.

From 2016 onwards, NCC has developed the Minimum Standards of Quality Education, National Curriculum Framework, Values Education Supplement for Curriculum, Curriculum for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 2017-18 from Grade Pre I-VIII and Textbooks for ICT from Grade Pre I-V.

At present the development of SNC / NCP for the country is in progress. The first phase for SNC for Grade Pre I-V has been developed and textbooks have also been prepared. Moreover, the work on Teacher Training Modules (TTMs) and Assessment Framework is also developed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Guide Progress 2016 All From

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen launches Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party ..

Jahangir Tareen launches Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party after parting ways with PTI

2 minutes ago
 Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Ministe ..

Delegation Of Turkmenistan Called On Prime Minister Of Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference fo ..

Conclusion of the Second Ministerial Conference for Social Development of the OI ..

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awarenes ..

Dubai Customs hosts government excellence awareness session

50 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan And Pakistan Are Strengthening Cooper ..

Turkmenistan And Pakistan Are Strengthening Cooperation In The Field Of Energy

57 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and New Zealand Discuss Economic Coo ..

Dubai Customs and New Zealand Discuss Economic Cooperation and Trade Enhancement

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.