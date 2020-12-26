UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Completes Four Mega Projects In Chakwal: Raja Yasir

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Govt. completes four mega projects in Chakwal: Raja Yasir

CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab minister for Higher Education and Tourism Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz on Saturday said the government has completed four mega projects in Chakwal under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for development and uplift of the district.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday he said two projects including a hospital with the capacity of 500 beds and a Northern bypass has been completed under the Federal government to facilitate people of Chakwal district.

Whereas, University of Chakwal and Center of Excellence has been developed by Punjab government to ensure quality education for all at their door step.

He informed that the Center of Excellence would impart quality education to allat nominal fee so that no one would be deprived from education due to limited resources.

