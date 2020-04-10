Govt completes protective equipments supply to 152 hospitals: Dr Zafar Mirza

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Friday said the government had completed the supply of protective equipments to 152 hospitals of the country.

In a televised daily briefing on COVID-19, he said citizens should continue implementing protective measures as per health officials' directions to prevent from carrying coronavirus.

He said youngsters should also be careful dispelling this impression that the disease was only dangerous for old age people. He, however, said it was a sign of relief that corona cases were very limited in Pakistan.

Dr Mirza said the government was making all out efforts to send protective equipment guidelines to all doctors, paramedical health workers and all others who were connected with coronavirus patients.

He said these guidelines had been issued for awareness and implementation for use of protective equipment at designated places and at a suitable time by health professionals and health workers.

He said 727 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patients had been fully recovered so far across the country with addition of 155 patients during last 24 hours.

He said a large number of patients were in recovery stage. He said the coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 4,601 with 284 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

He said during the last 24 hours, 92 new cases were reported from Sindh, 108 from Punjab, 65 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven from Balochistan, two from Islamabad Capital Territory and five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the global death ratio from COVID-19 was 5.82 percent while in Pakistan the ratio was only 1.46 percent. He added 73 percent victims were already suffering from other diseases and the 85 percent of them were above 50 year age.