UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Completes Protective Equipments Supply To 152 Hospitals: Dr Zafar Mirza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 11:38 PM

Govt completes protective equipments supply to 152 hospitals: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Friday said the government had completed the supply of protective equipments to 152 hospitals of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Friday said the government had completed the supply of protective equipments to 152 hospitals of the country.

In a televised daily briefing on COVID-19, he said citizens should continue implementing protective measures as per health officials' directions to prevent from carrying coronavirus.

He said youngsters should also be careful dispelling this impression that the disease was only dangerous for old age people. He, however, said it was a sign of relief that corona cases were very limited in Pakistan.

Dr Mirza said the government was making all out efforts to send protective equipment guidelines to all doctors, paramedical health workers and all others who were connected with coronavirus patients.

He said these guidelines had been issued for awareness and implementation for use of protective equipment at designated places and at a suitable time by health professionals and health workers.

He said 727 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) patients had been fully recovered so far across the country with addition of 155 patients during last 24 hours.

He said a large number of patients were in recovery stage. He said the coronavirus caseload in Pakistan had reached 4,601 with 284 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

He said during the last 24 hours, 92 new cases were reported from Sindh, 108 from Punjab, 65 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven from Balochistan, two from Islamabad Capital Territory and five in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the global death ratio from COVID-19 was 5.82 percent while in Pakistan the ratio was only 1.46 percent. He added 73 percent victims were already suffering from other diseases and the 85 percent of them were above 50 year age.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz visits Khawaja Saad's residence

2 minutes ago

Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 100,000 - ..

2 minutes ago

Pence, Soto among World Series winners in MLB onli ..

2 minutes ago

Maryland May Lose Up to $2.8Bln in Revenue in Fisc ..

3 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar condoles death of brother-in-law of S ..

7 minutes ago

From outbreak to pandemic: The WHO's virus respons ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.