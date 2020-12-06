Govt. completes work on CDT at Nullah Lai: Commissioner Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood on Sunday said that the government has completed work on Check Dam Technology (CDT) at Nullah Lai in order to increase the ground water level as part of Lai Expressway Project.

With the help of the Check Dam Technology, he said that the falling water table of Rawalpindi city can be increased by slowing down or stopping the flow of water.

Commissioner Rawalpindi expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the expressway project.

The meeting was also attended by Rawalpindi Development Authority, Nespak and other concerned officials.

He said that all aspects of the proposal are being taken into consideration under the supervision of experts and the problem of urban flooding, especially on Nullah Lai, must be tackled.

He said that urban flooding due to slow or obstruction of natural flow of water can be a big challenge.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi said that the declining ground water situation in the city of Rawalpindi was alarming and there was a dire need to tackle it.

He said that even rains could not maintain the water table due to increase in urban population and check dam style technology could be helpful in dealing with this situation.

He said that the flooding channel is part of the expressway plan and the check dam technology could increase its efficiency. He directed the concerned authorities to expedite the review of all necessary steps to make the proposal of Check Dam a part of the expressway project.