UrduPoint.com

Govt Completing Low-cost Housing Projects On Priority Basis: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Govt completing low-cost housing projects on priority basis: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government was completing the low-cost housing projects on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government was completing the low-cost housing projects on priority basis.

The provision of loan along with subsidy to the poor and middle class for low-cost housing was being ensured for the first time in the country, he added.

The prime minister was talking to Minister of State for Housing and Works Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, who called on him here.

Besides progress of development projects under the Ministry of Housing, the ongoing development projects under the South Punjab Package were also discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister said that the development of South Punjab was among the government's foremost priorities.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Poor Punjab Progress Government Housing

Recent Stories

KP Health deptt ask districts affected from Leshma ..

KP Health deptt ask districts affected from Leshmanisis to submit plan for preve ..

47 seconds ago
 Opposition's no-trust 'bubble' to burst soon: Chau ..

Opposition's no-trust 'bubble' to burst soon: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

48 seconds ago
 Funeral prayer of Muhammad Rafiq Tarar held

Funeral prayer of Muhammad Rafiq Tarar held

52 seconds ago
 PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 concludes

PSF Junior Squash Circuit-1 concludes

3 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan for observing zero tolerance poli ..

Barrister Sultan for observing zero tolerance policy to end corruption in AJK

3 minutes ago
 Ombudsman calls for respect to women on untiring e ..

Ombudsman calls for respect to women on untiring efforts in building society

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>