UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Completing Projects To Facilitate People: Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Govt completing projects to facilitate people: minister Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said mega project of water supply, up gradation of parks and sewerage projects in the city will provide the best facilities to people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said mega project of water supply, up gradation of parks and sewerage projects in the city will provide the best facilities to people.

He expressed these views while reviewing work on development programme in the meeting of local officials of Tehsil Municipal Corporation and the Solid Waste Management Company.

The minister said the Punjab government was spending millions of rupees to provide modern machinery to enhance capacity of the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC).

He said that completion of these projects would directly benefit people of the city which would be a game changer.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Sadiq, Coordinator PP-36 Chaudhry Ilyas, Chief Officer MCS Faisal Shehzad and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Company Sialkot Best Million PP-36

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

17 minutes ago

Broadsheet: Abbasi questions name of Justice (r) S ..

22 minutes ago

Two million internally displaced by Sahel violence ..

2 minutes ago

Estonia Records 490 COVID-19 Cases, Country's Over ..

2 minutes ago

Broadsheet scandal proves country plagued by corru ..

2 minutes ago

First Lady stresses mainstreaming of disabled pers ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.