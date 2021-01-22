Govt completing projects to facilitate people: minister Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq has said mega project of water supply, up gradation of parks and sewerage projects in the city will provide the best facilities to people.

He expressed these views while reviewing work on development programme in the meeting of local officials of Tehsil Municipal Corporation and the Solid Waste Management Company.

The minister said the Punjab government was spending millions of rupees to provide modern machinery to enhance capacity of the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC).

He said that completion of these projects would directly benefit people of the city which would be a game changer.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Farooq Sadiq, Coordinator PP-36 Chaudhry Ilyas, Chief Officer MCS Faisal Shehzad and others attended the meeting.