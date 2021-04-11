Govt completing revolutionary public welfare projects: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Saturday that PTI was the name of development and public welfare

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Saturday that PTI was the name of development and public welfare.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating various developmental projects here in Sabza Zar Society, he said the PTI government was all committed to uplift economically deprived segments of society that was why revolutionary public welfare initiatives were being taken across the province. "We do not believe in mere hollow slogans but in practical measures to serve the masses in real sense," he vowed.

Since its inception, the present Punjab government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had completed such public welfare projects which the past rulers never bother to initiate and execute, he mentioned.

The minister said that government had intensified indiscriminate crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.

The administrative officers had also been directed to work actively to prevent profiteering and hoarding, besides ensuring sale of sugar, ghee, flour and other essential commodities at government rates throughout the province.

He warned that sale of food items over and above the fixed prices would be intolerable and strict action would be taken against those who did not display price lists at prominent places. He said, a Ramazan package of Rs. 7 billion was being given to provide substantial relief to the people during the month of Ramazan, and there were 313 Ramazan bazaars across the province where fruit, vegetables, lentils, basins, dates and other essentials items were available at the rates of year 2018.

In Ramazan bazaars, he mentioned, a bag of 10kg flour was available at Rs 375, while ghee, chicken and eggs were available at Rs 10-15 less price from open markets. He said the quality, supply and prices of edibles was being monitored in Ramazan bazaars with the help of modern technology and implementation of coronavirus SOPs was being also be ensured.